Saba Sadiq Pays Tribute To Shuhda Of APS On 10th Anniversary

Muhammad Irfan Published December 16, 2024 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary for Human Rights Saba Sadiq in her message here on Monday paid rich tribute to the shuhda of Army Public school on the 10th anniversary.

Today, we remember the 144 innocent lives lost in the tragic attack on Army Public School, Peshawar, on December 16, 2014. The pain of that day still lingers, but their sacrifice has strengthened our resolve as a nation to stand against extremism and violence.

Those children, full of dreams and hopes, were robbed of their future. This heartbreaking tragedy reminds us of our duty to protect every child’s fundamental human rights—the right to life, safety, education, and dignity.

Schools must remain sanctuaries of peace, where children can learn and grow without fear.

To the families of the martyrs, we share your grief and stand with you. Your resilience inspires us to work for a Pakistan where every child’s rights are safeguarded, and hatred finds no place.

May we honor their memory by building a peaceful, united, and just nation where human rights are upheld for all.

