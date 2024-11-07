Saba Sadiq to visit Transgender Protection Centre

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Saba Sadiq visited Transgender Protection Centre Islamabad, along with Director of Social Welfare Arif Shamim, said in a Press Release issued here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Parliamentary Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Saba Sadiq visited Transgender Protection Centre Islamabad, along with Director of Social Welfare Arif Shamim, said in a Press Release issued here on Thursday.

Mrs Saba Sadiq took the briefing regarding the key functions and activities of TGPC.

She also holds meetings with the groups of Transgender Persons and assures to resolve their issues.

The parliamentary Secretary stressed the officers to provide immediate healthcare facilities, rehabilitation, and referral services to Transgender Persons and to formulate a uniform policy in the light of provisions of Transgender Act, and the same may be shared with provinces for the effective Implementation Of Transgender Persons(Protection of Right Act,2018)