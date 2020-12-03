Sabeen Gul files adjournment motion against police action

MPA Sabeen Gul has submitted adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly against police action carried out on PTI's workers

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2020 ) :MPA Sabeen Gul has submitted adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly against police action carried out on PTI's workers.

Adjournment motion read as Jalalpur police conducted raid to arrest PTI's youth wing deputy coordinator of South Punjab Hamid Rafique from his home on November 28.

It had violated sanctity of four walls to arrest the man without having specific charge.

Police suspected that Hamid Rafique had relation with Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM). Police also had turned deaf ear to endorse statement of the PTI's senior leader.

Hamid was arrested following false reports of attending PDM's congregation scheduled in clock tower of Multan.

The resolution recommended action against SHO of the police station concerned forthwith, it was said.