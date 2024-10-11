Sabiha’s message of hope attracts art lover at the Pakistan Saga IV art exhibition

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2024) The message of hope by seasoned artist Sabiha Nasr-ud-din attracted attention of art lovers and critiques as they throng to the art gallery on the second day of solo exhibition being held under the theme of The Pakistan Saga IV “A Dialogue with Nature”.

The collection of 30 paintings- denoted by the artist as message of hope and light at the end of tunnel- was on display in the solo exhibition that portrays the vibrant hues of flowers, trees and eye catching scenic natural beauty of Pakistan while use of oil with knife as medium and technique made the landscapes more vivid and brighter.

Senator Sarmad Ali has inaugurated the exhibition by cutting a ribbon along with the artist Sabiha Nasr -ud-din at Artciti gallery on the other day. The collection will be on display till Monday October 14, 2024.

Senator Sarmad Ali, speaking at the occasion, said that it was the fourth exhibition under the theme of Pakistan Saga with a sub-theme “A Dialogue with Nature” was unique in a sense that artist wanted to connect the people with the nature through vivid and attractive depiction of flowers, trees and other beautiful views of nature.

He termed the art as an effective and powerful medium to educate the masses and eliminate the people’s disconnection with the nature in the contemporary era and said that promotion of art particularly the street art may leave positive footprints in the society.

He urged the Chief Minister Sindh, Department of Culture and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation to pay attention towards promotion of art and take measures to encourage street art specially at the public spaces to convey the message of peace and positivity and connect the people with art and nature.

The artist Sabiha Nasr-ud-din, speaking to APP at the occasion, explained the theme of the exhibition and said that Pakistan was endowed by the nature with enormous beauty and serenity that captivate the minds of viewers.

She said that she had painted people and vibrant culture of every region of Pakistan, historical buildings of colonial period as well as natural beauty of the country under the theme of Pakistan Saga. The endevour was warmly received by the art lovers and critiques, she said and vowed to continue her quest for portraying the exquisiteness and prettiness of the homeland so that everyone could see the beaty of Pakistan.

A number of famous artists, art critiques and students gathered to view the artistic expression of love to nature and appreciated the efforts of the artist for presenting the colours and light of hope on her canvas.