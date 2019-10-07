Sabir Shakir reveals inside story of Maryam Nawaz cell phone in lockup

Analyst says that Maryam Nawaz was in contact with her father Nawaz Sharif through whatsapp in Kot Lakphat jail

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019) Senior analyst Sabir Shakir has uncovered the real story behind recovery of cell phone from PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz from NAB’s lock up, saying that she was traced and identified after some calls were put under observation.

In a video statement, Sabir Shakir said that unknown calls were being traced and a woman was also speaking on the phone. The observers finally traced the woman caller who was later identified as PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz –who is in the NAB’s lockup.

According to the analyst, Maryam Nawaz was using whatsapp and also others applications and was in constant contact with her father Nawaz Sharif in Kot Lakhpat jail. “A team went inside NAB’s loac up and recovered cell phone from Maryam Nawaz who was using whatsapp and was in constant contact with her father Nawaz Sharif,” said Mr.

Shakir, adding that “data of her phone was also recovered which showed that she was also using other apps beside whatsapp,”.

He said the cell phone was also recovered from Nawaz Sharif who was in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The phone recovery from Nawaz Sharif and Maryam had unearthed many secrets and their contacts in and outside the country. According to the recovered data, former PM Nawaz Sharif also sent messages to some diplomats.

“His (Nawaz Sharif’s) messages to foreign diplomats have also been traced,” said Mr. Shakir. “This is a new story which gradually will be unveiled,” he further stated.

Sabir Shakir said on one side there were rumors about deal and on the other there was a march being organized by Maulana Fazlu Rehman beside many other matters. However, after Sabir Shakir’s video on social media, the people are concerned about the cell phones that how these were allowed to Nawaz Sharif and his daughter Maryam even in jail.