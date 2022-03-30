Sabira Islam calls on Chairperson BSSW Fauzia Shaheen

Provincial Woman Ombudsman Sabira Islam called on Chairperson BSSW Fauzia Shaheen on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :Provincial Woman Ombudsman Sabira islam called on Chairperson BSSW Fauzia Shaheen on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the provincial Woman Ombudsman informed about the difficulties faced by women in the workplace.

They both agreed to work together for women's rights during the meeting.

Fauzia Shaheen also requested Sabira Islam to take stern action against harassment so that women could get protection in the workplace.