UrduPoint.com

Sabira Stresses For Constructive Environment In Offices For Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 11, 2022 | 07:08 PM

Sabira stresses for constructive environment in offices for women

Balochistan Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Sabira Islam Friday said that creating a safe and constructive environment for women in offices and other institutions like universities was the first responsibility of the head of each institution

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Balochistan Ombudsperson for Protection against Harassment of Women Sabira islam Friday said that creating a safe and constructive environment for women in offices and other institutions like universities was the first responsibility of the head of each institution.

"Our goal is to provide equal opportunities for men and women so that these two pillars of society can have the opportunity to showcase their talent," she said addressing a workshop on incidents of harassment against women and their redressal at the University of Gwadar .

Chairman of education Department Mukhtar Bashir and Ibrahim Kakar attended the workshop.

Ibrahim Kakar gave a detailed briefing to the participants on the Anti-Harassment Act. He also informed regarding the ombudsman of the procedure for filing a complaint against harassment.

Dean, Department of Education Mukhtar Bashir delivered a special message and words of thanks from the Vice Chancellor of the University Dr. Razzaq Sabir for contribution for conducting the workshop.

Sabira Islam thanked the participants and said that the purpose of such workshops was to spread awareness campaign among the people and students to provide information about the act.

Related Topics

Balochistan Education Gwadar Women From

Recent Stories

Issue of Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan Should b ..

Issue of Weapons Abandoned in Afghanistan Should be Discussed - Russia's Shoigu

15 seconds ago
 CM condoles death of senior journalist

CM condoles death of senior journalist

43 seconds ago
 France to Cancel Masks Indoors on February 28 in P ..

France to Cancel Masks Indoors on February 28 in Places Requiring Vaccine Pass

45 seconds ago
 Russia Suggests to Put Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas in ..

Russia Suggests to Put Dialogue of Kiev, Donbas in Normandy Document, Sides Refu ..

46 seconds ago
 All set for 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon ..

All set for 3rd Commissioner Karachi City Marathon to be held on Feb 13

49 seconds ago
 US Senators Urge CIA to Declassify Secret Program ..

US Senators Urge CIA to Declassify Secret Program Collecting Bulk Data on Americ ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>