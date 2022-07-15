Saboor Aly, Khushhal Khan finally unveil poster for new collaboration 'Mushkil'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2022 ) :Celebrated Pakistani actress Saboor Aly and the emerging starlet Khushhal Khan have just teased a major collaboration 'Mushkil' and fans can't wait to watch the fresh pairing on screen.

The 'Fitrat' star Saboor turned to Instagram and treated fans with official poster of much-talked about serial. Featuring Saboor Aly, Khushhal Khan and Zainab Shabbir, the poster depicts a love triangle between the stars.

Shortly after, the poster garnered likes and comments from fans and celebrities including Ali Ansari, who has always supported his wife.

Ansari wished all the best to Saboor for her upcoming drama serial. Other showbiz bigwigs also showered Saboor and Khushhal with adoration and best wishes.

Though much has not been revealed about the serial but the most-anticipated project has been produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment and is expected to be the directorial venture of the veteran actress Marina Khan.

Marina's last directorial work was drama serial 'Pardes', which turned out to be a mega hit and earned her a lot of fame and admiration.