Saboor Takes Charge As RCCI President

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 05:24 PM

Saboor takes charge as RCCI President

The newly elected office bearers of RCCI have taken the charges of their offices during a ceremony held here at RCCI office Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :The newly elected office bearers of RCCI have taken the charges of their offices during a ceremony held here at RCCI office Tuesday.

During the ceremony,Saboor Malik took oath as new President of RCCI and Nosherwan Khalil Khan as senior vice president while Hamza Sarosh as vice president.

Newly elected office bearers start work in their offices from Tuesday. Outgoing President Malik Shahid Saleem handed over the RCCI office charge to Saboor Malik in the annual general meeting of the Rawalpindi Chamber.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf , former presidents, members of the Executive Committee, leaders of trade associations, renowned businessmen and a large number of RCCI members were also present on the occasion.

Saboor during his first speech as President RCCI has thanked group leader, Former Presidents and seniors for showing their confidence on him and vowed that he and his team would take every possible step to fulfill the confidence and trust of the seniors and no stone will be left unturned for the betterment of the business community of the region.

