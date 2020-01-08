Sabotage activities destroy historical monuments in Azerbaijan: Ambassador

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 08th January, 2020) Ambassador of Azerbaijan Ali Alizade urged that vandalism and aggression should end, it has destroyed man historical mosques and monuments located in his country.

While expressing his views on social media account, the ambassador said that signs of heritage were destroyed in different conflict regions including Karabakh and other occupied territories of the Azerbaijan.

Ali Alizade mentioned that many historical mosques and monuments have been destroyed by the occupied forces in different areas of the world.

He said this vandalism and aggression must end which is not only killing people but also destroying nations' heritage.Ali Alizade came back to Islamabad during this week after the winter breaks and said that United Nations and World leaders should take measures in this regard.It is to mention that the Nagorno Karabakh is ethnic and territorial conflict that took place since 1980s, in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh in southwestern Azerbaijan, between the majority ethnic Armenians of Nagorno-Karabakh backed by Armenia and the Republic of Azerbaijan.