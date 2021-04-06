UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sabotage Against South Punjab Autonomy To Meet Tough Resistance: Qureshi

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 03:50 PM

Sabotage against South Punjab autonomy to meet tough resistance: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Apr 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Any attempt to sabotage the administrative autonomy of South Punjab will meet tough resistance by political workers and the 40 million locals, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said on Tuesday.

"We will ensure complete transfer of power in South Punjab," Qureshi said while attending the meeting on administrative affairs of South Punjab through video-link.

Qureshi said South Punjab was included in the manifesto of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf by Prime Minister Imran Khan after consultations with him.

He mentioned that the demand for provincial autonomy of South Punjab was not based on linguistic or political, but on administrative basis.

He termed the notification of March 30 a conspiracy against power devolution in South Punjab and was a continuity of the previous such attempts.

Qureshi regretted that no strategy had been formulated to define expenditure of Rs four billion allocated for South Punjab and called upon bureaucracy to adopt seriousness in this regard.

How many of secretaries and inspectors general visited the districts of South Punjab, he raised a question in the meeting.

The foreign minister said Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman had a golden opportunity to ensure implementation of the process leading towards autonomy of South Punjab.

He lauded the members of National and provincial assemblies and ministers hailing from South Punjab to reject the 'conspiracy' of notification.

He mentioned that Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Muslim League made promises for the establishment of South Punjab province, however demonstrated hypocrisy later.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit Lahore on Friday, where 33 members of parliament would join a meeting with him.

Earlier, Finance Minister Punjab Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht welcomed the foreign minister in the meeting. The Additional Chief Secretary Punjab briefed the participants about administrative matters of South Punjab Secretariat.\867

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Punjab Parliament Visit Pakistan Peoples Party March Gold Muslim From Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sorbonne University Abu Dhabi to host Virtual Open ..

41 minutes ago

Pakistan expresses solidarity with Jordan

41 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,988 new COVID-19 cases, 2,138 reco ..

41 minutes ago

UAE Chambers Chairman, Ambassador of Greece discus ..

56 minutes ago

UK Labour Party Likely to Vote Against COVID-19 Va ..

2 minutes ago

Kite seller held in sialkot

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.