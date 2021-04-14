UrduPoint.com
Sabotage Bid Foiled, Ammunition Seized In Kohlu

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 04:58 PM

Sabotage bid foiled, ammunition seized in Kohlu

Levies Force's QRF personnel Wednesday foiled a bid of sabotage and seized a large number of ammunition at SiaKoh Kalyani area of Kohlu district

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Levies Force's QRF personnel Wednesday foiled a bid of sabotage and seized a large number of ammunition at SiaKoh Kalyani area of Kohlu district.

Assistant Commissioner Kohlu Abdul Sattar Mangal told the media at Levies Line, acting on a tip off, QRF personnel carried out a search operation in the area and recovered ammunition including 82 mortars, 52 shells, 14 RPG7 shells, 15 RPG7 fuses, 4, BM12 rounds, 2, BM12 fuses, 2 three nine rifles, 1 kg explosive devises, 10 meter detonators cables, 6, anti-tank mines, 10, anti-tank fuses.

The AC said these ammunition were concealed for planning of sabotage activities in the province by unknown suspects.

He also appreciated the efforts of Levies force in this regard, adding that Levies Force was striving to maintain peace in the respective areas of the district.

He said Deputy Commissioner Kohlu also announced Rs, 50,000 cash prize for those Levies force personnel who took part in the search operation.

