Sabotage bid foiled, IEDs attached with railway track in Bolan defused

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Security forces on Saturday foiled a bid for sabotage by defusing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) attached with the railway track near Mach in Bolan district.

According to Levies sources, on a tip-off, the security forces along with the bomb disposal squad team reached the site and defused the IEDs.

The security forces later cordoned off the area to trace out suspects.