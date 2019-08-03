UrduPoint.com
Sabotage Bid Foiled, IEDs Attached With Railway Track In Bolan Defused

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 03rd August 2019 | 10:06 PM





QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) :Security forces on Saturday foiled a bid for sabotage by defusing improvised explosive devices (IEDs) attached with the railway track near Mach in Bolan district.

According to Levies sources, on a tip-off, the security forces along with the bomb disposal squad team reached the site and defused the IEDs.

The security forces later cordoned off the area to trace out suspects.

