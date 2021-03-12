UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sabotage Bid Foiled, Two Alleged Militants Arrested In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 12th March 2021 | 04:37 PM

Sabotage bid foiled, two alleged militants arrested in Quetta

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a bid of major sabotage and arrested two militants alongwith improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at Sariab area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a bid of major sabotage and arrested two militants alongwith improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at Sariab area of Quetta on Friday.

According to spokesman of CTD, acting on a tip off, the CTD team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended two militants. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered from their possession.

The spokesman of CTD said arrested two alleged militants revealed during initial investigation that the leaders of banned organization had tasked them to commit saboteur activities in Quetta.

Arrested militants further gave information about their other members of the banned organization present in Quetta.

The CTD personnel is conducting search operation to arrest those militants in Quetta on information of apprehended militants.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Militants Quetta From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt announces to impose smart lockdown fro ..

14 minutes ago

AFC decision shows its confidence in UAE&#039;s in ..

26 minutes ago

Committee formed to probe hidden cameras issue

4 minutes ago

Factory gutted in faisalabad

4 minutes ago

AstraZeneca Likely to Miss Already Reduced 40Mln-D ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan announces squad for South Africa, Zimbabw ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.