Sabotage bid foiled, two alleged militants arrested in Quetta

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a bid of major sabotage and arrested two militants alongwith improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at Sariab area of Quetta on Friday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2021 ) :Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a bid of major sabotage and arrested two militants alongwith improvised explosive devices (IEDs) at Sariab area of Quetta on Friday.

According to spokesman of CTD, acting on a tip off, the CTD team conducted a successful raid at a place and apprehended two militants. Improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were also recovered from their possession.

The spokesman of CTD said arrested two alleged militants revealed during initial investigation that the leaders of banned organization had tasked them to commit saboteur activities in Quetta.

Arrested militants further gave information about their other members of the banned organization present in Quetta.

The CTD personnel is conducting search operation to arrest those militants in Quetta on information of apprehended militants.

Further investigation was underway.