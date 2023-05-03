Sabotage Plan Foiled, Four Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 03, 2023 | 07:09 PM
Kohat Police here on Wednesday foiled a bid of sabotage and arrested five suspects near the Marai check post
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Kohat Police here on Wednesday foiled a bid of sabotage and arrested five suspects near the Marai check post.
According to Superintendent Operations Zahid Khan a huge cache of arms was also recovered from suspects.
The miscreants were trying to smuggle weapons in a government vehicle.
The recovered arms include rocket launchers, anti-aircraft guns and, 38 rocket shells.
The case has been registered and an investigation was underway.