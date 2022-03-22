UrduPoint.com

SABS Art University Organizes 16th Degree Show

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2022 | 10:17 PM

Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Tuesday organized 16th Degree Show (Annual Thesis Display/Exhibition) in its premises

Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Tuesday organized 16th Degree Show (Annual Thesis Display/Exhibition) in its premises.

The university spokesman informed that the Degree Show was jointly inaugurated by Director at the Architect Tarique Hussain, famous Architect Hamir Soomro, renowned story and drama writer Noorul Huda Shah and Vice Chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar.

The exhibition included display of paintings, sculptures, fabric designs, ceramics, pottery, building models, advertisement concepts and much more.

The Fine Arts students displayed paintings and sculptures on the topics such as: ordinary, gestures, amalgamation, community, gender stereotypes, human and animal connection, infinity and beyond, persona, contemplation, wistful youth, incomplete yet beautiful, journey of growth, disarray, drought in Thar, memories under construction, unpredictable, semantic change of Mughals, cultural diversity, science of behavior changes, Umar and Marvi, reflections of Mughals in 21st century.

The Communication Design students presented their ideas on the topics such as interactive reading, no tag on creativity, event guru, hundred days of painting, lakha sahara foundation, the legacy of ancestors, across time and space, reflection project on wistful of 90s, legend of roopa mari, adventurous Thar, letters from you, and manifest mediums.

The Textile Design students displayed the fabric designs on topics of floral moon, hallucination, women empowerment, connectivity to soul, stop child marriages, hojamalo, dimensions of the people's peace, Thar desert, navratri, faiz mahal, playland, fish in an aquarium, beauty under the microscope, pop art, body shaming, gardens, mohatta palace and others.

The Architecture and Planning Department students gave unique ideas regarding rehabilitation and reconstruction of buildings in various cities such as expansion of cemetery in Hyderabad, regaining the connection between and architecture and nature, transformation of architectural space with aid of space saving, art and architecture school at Turbat, affordable architecture flood resistant design strategies, demountable campus for rural areas, exploring echo friendly environment through affordable design, echo style duplex apartment, echo friendly housing society at Hyderabad, healing space for victim women and their children, center for community development at Dara Adam Khel FATA, technical college at Turbat, waterfront evolution by adopting environmental strategies at Ormara Beach Gwadar, Gwadar development authority employees housing scheme, cultural art center at Jamshoro and rethinking of zoo architecture.

>