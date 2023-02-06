SABS Art University organizes 17th Degree Show

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has organized 17th Degree Show (Annual Thesis Display/Exhibition) in its premises on Monday.

The Degree Show was jointly inaugurated by the grandson of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro and famous architect Hamir Soomro, Vice-chancellor Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar, eminent film star Mustafa Qureshi, Director Iranian Cultural Center Hyderabad Raza Paras, Dr. Zubair Soomro and Director Museums Culture Department Sindh Aijaz Ellahi jointly.

The exhibition included a display of paintings, sculptures, fabric designs, ceramics pottery, building models, advertisement concepts and much more. Fine Arts students displayed paintings and sculptures on the topics such as Izterab (Bechayni), the composition of decomposition, ordinary, treasured, Dastaan, reminiscent, no signal, introspection and catharsis, "Dil to bacha hey", a faraway beauty is often flawed up-close, desires, cultural diversity, "faslay", hypnotic sensation, the poetics of space, corrugated, rust in peace, face the frights, euphoria, sufferance, mental decay and indirect truth.

Communication Design students presented their ideas on the topics such as designer in the metaverse, the essence of life, surrealism in advertisement, experimental illustration, radiology, folk stories of Sindh, "sultani" herbal products, four seaters, utopia, "noori nastaliq", "tareekh jo dar", "bohra" space, game design and ruins of "Ranikot".

Textile Design students displayed the fabric designs on topics of the yin to my yang, global warming, helping migraine through beauty of herbal essence in textile world, "ghuftugu", melancholia, musubi, pair, reflection of sheesh mahal, "rushknyk", "noor", glimpse of Shah Jahan mosque, 90's cartoon my childhood memories, the Indus voyage, traces of Laal Shahbaz Qalandar, pentas flower, beauty in bloom, serenity, little things that run the world, Mughlai pop, great banyan tree, through the window, musical instruments, perpetuation, "nani kaghar", beauty of "Sakura" and perception.

Architecture and Planning Department students gave unique ideas regarding music learning and performance center in Hyderabad, seeking an adventure tourist spot at Kund Malir, mitigating the effect of climate change through kinetic architecture, a cultural complex at Bahria Town Karachi, modular architecture for shelter at Nani Mandir Hingol National Park, Manchar Lake wetlands center, public transportation through urban development in Thatta, environmental sustainability of dry land at Cholistan, urban intervention through walkability in Hyderabad and redevelopment of Bacha Khan chowk, design a museum on vernacular architecture of Quetta, multi model Tansil hub at Sohrab goth Karachi, hydroponic vertical farming fruits and vegetables market at Lahore, duplex apartments at Karachi, narrating stories of culture and heritage through culture center at Karachi, revival of vernacular architecture, re thinking of Lab-e-Mehran parkSukkur, intervening eco-tourism, healing tourism and socially sustainable solution for technical and educational activity atHyderabad.