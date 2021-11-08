SABS conducts entry test for admissions in different disciplines

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan 9 minutes ago Mon 08th November 2021 | 11:16 PM

The Entry Test for admissions 2021 at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro (formerly known as Centre of Excellence in Art and Design) was conducted on Monday at the Campus under strict COVID-19 SOPs

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :The Entry Test for admissions 2021 at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro (formerly known as Centre of Excellence in Art and Design) was conducted on Monday at the Campus under strict COVID-19 SOPs.

Different blocks were established for 400 candidates who appeared from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and other parts of the country, the university spokesman informed.

He added that a total 109 seats available for the candidates on merit with 50 percent quota reserved for Sindh and 50 percent for other parts of the country.

The seats reserved for Sindh are 55, 16 for Punjab, 17 for Balochistan, 10 for Khyber PakhtoonKhwa, three for Azad Kashmir, and two each for Gilgit Biltistan, FATA 02 and Federal Capital and nine for foreigners.

The security officials were deployed in more number for maintaining law and order situation while the parents were seated in a separate department where they were briefed regarding achievements, performance and future goals of the SABS University.

The Vice-chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar along with Vice Chancellor Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Marri and Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abbas Baloch paid visit during entry test and expressed their satisfaction over the arrangements.

