SABS Launches Plantation Drive In Collaboration With Allied Bank
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 07:58 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a commendable step towards environmental sustainability, the Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, organized a plantation drive in collaboration with Allied Bank Limited (ABL).
The initiative, held on the university premises on the direction of State Bank of Pakistan, was aimed at
promoting greenery and raising awareness about environmental conservation. The drive was
supervised by the incharge of horticulture at SABS University, Muhammad Yousif Soomro, who
ensured the smooth execution of the plantation activities.
Officials from Allied Bank Limited, regional head Hyderabad Rehan Waheed, branch manager Uzair
Memon, unit head Zakir Habib and staff members of SABS University actively participated in the
event, planting a variety of trees around the campus.
The collaborative effort highlighted the importance of corporate and educational partnerships in addressing climate change and promoting a green environment.
Speaking on the occasion, the speakers emphasized the university's commitment to sustainability and thanked ABL for its support. “Planting trees is a vital investment in our future. With the help of institutions like Allied Bank, we can make a tangible impact on our environment,” speakers stated.
APP/mwq
