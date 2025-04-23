Open Menu

SABS Launches Plantation Drive In Collaboration With Allied Bank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2025 | 07:58 PM

SABS launches plantation drive in collaboration with Allied Bank

In a commendable step towards environmental sustainability, the Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, organized a plantation drive in collaboration with Allied Bank Limited (ABL)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) In a commendable step towards environmental sustainability, the Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, organized a plantation drive in collaboration with Allied Bank Limited (ABL).

The initiative, held on the university premises on the direction of State Bank of Pakistan, was aimed at

promoting greenery and raising awareness about environmental conservation. The drive was

supervised by the incharge of horticulture at SABS University, Muhammad Yousif Soomro, who

ensured the smooth execution of the plantation activities.

Officials from Allied Bank Limited, regional head Hyderabad Rehan Waheed, branch manager Uzair

Memon, unit head Zakir Habib and staff members of SABS University actively participated in the

event, planting a variety of trees around the campus.

The collaborative effort highlighted the importance of corporate and educational partnerships in addressing climate change and promoting a green environment.

Speaking on the occasion, the speakers emphasized the university's commitment to sustainability and thanked ABL for its support. “Planting trees is a vital investment in our future. With the help of institutions like Allied Bank, we can make a tangible impact on our environment,” speakers stated.

APP/mwq

Recent Stories

Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tari ..

Quetta Gladiators decide to get spinner Usman Tariq’s bowling action tested

9 minutes ago
 Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other c ..

Earthquake of 6.2 magnitude hits Istanbul, other cities in Turkiye

17 minutes ago
 Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after ..

Ramiz Raja under fire on social media topic after mentioning IPL at PSL X presen ..

29 minutes ago
 PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad Uni ..

PSL 2025 Match 13 Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..

1 hour ago
 SABS launches plantation drive in collaboration wi ..

SABS launches plantation drive in collaboration with Allied Bank

3 minutes ago
 PSX turns bearish, loses 1,204 points

PSX turns bearish, loses 1,204 points

3 minutes ago
Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China tra ..

Stocks rally as Trump soothes fears over China trade, Fed

3 minutes ago
 Traders stage protest in solidarity with Palestini ..

Traders stage protest in solidarity with Palestinians, call for boycott of Israi ..

3 minutes ago
 Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dus ..

Setback for Islamabad United as Rassie van der Dussen, Matt Short not available ..

4 hours ago
 Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rah ..

Alia Bhatt is nothing in front of Pooja Bhatt: Rahul Bhatt

4 hours ago
 Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Paki ..

Gold price decreases by Rs11, 700 per tola in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Rupee sheds 20 paisa against US Dollar

Rupee sheds 20 paisa against US Dollar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan