SABS launches training of trainers program for faculty members

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2024) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro launched an ambitious initiative to enhance the pedagogical skills of its faculty through the Training of Teachers (ToT) under the Faculty Development Program.

The training program is organized in collaboration with the Sindh Higher education Commission.

During the training, all faculty members of SABS University will be trained in a framework that is pivotal for designing effective learning experiences.

The faculty members will also be given training regarding policy making, teaching methodology,

assessment, communication skills, educational technologies, research, student counseling, ethics and

professionalism.

The program witnessed enthusiastic participation from all faculty members and chairpersons across various departments, underscoring the university's collective commitment to fostering an environment of continuous learning and development.