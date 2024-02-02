SABS Sports Gala Concluded
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 05:00 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Sports Gala concluded at the Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro here today .
The certificates were given to winner students in cricket, badminton, table tennis, tug of war, chess, volley ball, throw ball, marathon and Kho Kho.
Concluding ceremony was organized by the sports committee of SABS University Jamshoro. Vice-chancellor SABS Prof. Dr Arabella Bhutto distributed certificates amongst students who won various sports competitions.
Addressing the ceremony, Dr Arabella Bhutto appreciated the efforts of sports committee for organizing such a successful event Dr Arabella Bhutto said that educational institutions should patronize the sports and other cultural activities for promotion of peace, tolerance, moderation in the society and character building of the students.
She said, "Sports will continue to play a central place in the education and training of the students at SABS University."
Dr Bhutto further said that universities should focus on various games in order to produce the quality players who revive the lure and excellence of sports in Pakistan.
Sports Committee Convener Hina Marvi Khilji, Fazal Ellahi Khan, Manzoor Solangi, Kashif Shahzad and Arshad Qureshi also addressed the concluding ceremony.
