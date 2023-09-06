Open Menu

SABS To Conduct Entry Test On 2, 3 4th October.

Published September 06, 2023

SABS to conduct Entry test on 2, 3 4th october.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS), the University of Art, Design, and Heritage Jamshoro, has announced the dates of the entry test for the academic year 2023-24 on 2, 3, and 4th October 2023.

The test will last for three days, and candidates will be called in at random for the test. The test will take place at the SABS University Jamshoro.

