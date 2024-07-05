SABS To Organize Int'l Arts Symposium In August
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 06:30 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro in collaboration with Centre of
Knowledge Development (CKD) Pvt Ltd. has announced 1st international arts symposium titled, “Eco Art, Green Latif, Nature in Culture” in the first week of August.
Chairing a meeting in this regard, Vice-Chancellor SABS University, Jamshoro, Prof. Dr.
Arabella Bhutto on Friday said that at least ten international and national scholars would participate and present their papers in the symposium. The symposium will consist of two days and is expected to take place in the first week of August, he said.
Fazal Ellahi Khan and Secretary Chander Kumar Prem Mathrani, Corporate Advisor CKD Dr. Jabbar Khattak, Director Operations CKD Abdul Sattar Khushk, Dr. Mubarak Lashari and focal person attended the meeting,
Recent Stories
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
Forcibly displaced Palestinians in Gaza run out of space to shelter amid relentl ..
Digitization & tax reforms key priorities for economic growth: PM's Coordinator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM Murad orders strengthening provisional narcotics wing to control drug menace22 seconds ago
-
Commissioner holds open court26 seconds ago
-
Punjab health minister calls for unity during Muharram10 minutes ago
-
Traffic awareness seminar held11 minutes ago
-
IHC summons official on banning Fawad's travel20 minutes ago
-
Thousands receive medical facilities from field hospitals: Kh Salman20 minutes ago
-
President Zardari congratulates Keir Starmer on victory in UK election20 minutes ago
-
PIMS' Heatwave Centre reports no fatality in one month; Director Emergency20 minutes ago
-
5 'criminals' arrested21 minutes ago
-
ATC cancels arrest warrants of Gandapur30 minutes ago
-
Sialkot, Gujrat DCs visit Marala Headworks, review flood control measures30 minutes ago
-
FESCO imposes Rs.1.0007bln fine on 9847 electricity thieves in 300 days30 minutes ago