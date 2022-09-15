SABS Uni launches live sketches campaign

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2022 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on Thursday launched a live sketches campaign regarding collection of donation for rains/flood affected people.

The artists team of SABS University led by faculty members Abdul Malik Channa, Kashif Shahzad and Shahrukh Noman and students Sufi Wahid, Tehreem Maqbool, Sharmeen Umrani, Rubaisha and Hania were the key members of campaign.

The team members of SABS started making portraits of visitors in a private shopping mall at Hyderabad and collected the donation for flood affected people. The team of artists would be present in the mall for a week from 5 pm to 10 pm daily.

The visitors took keen interest in such a healthy activity and contributed for donation.

Besides live sketches campaign, the faculty and students of the SABS University also distributed the packets of ration 70 flood affected families stationed at Jamshoro.

The university also continued supply of pure drinking water to flood affected people two times per day at M-9 Motorway. The SABS University also collected data of people who required medical assistance and will establish a medical camp for them where people would be given free medicines.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar stated that the varsity has been engaged in collecting data of working people both male and female who were affected by rains and floods and would be given opportunity to work at university temporarily on daily basis and would be given task according to their expertise.