SABS Uni organizes seminar on environment and Manchar Lake

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Thursday organized daylong seminar on "Environment and Manchar Lake".

According to university spokesman, the seminar included three sessions of lecture, documentary screening and panel discussion which attended by students, faculty and staff members.

Addressing the seminar, the Vice-chancellor SABS Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said being an art university student, the responsibility of graduates was much more than others towards nature because the art student was closely attached with nature and he couldn't depict the issues in his creation without having detailed information about any topic.

He said that academics was professional learning of any student but such type of lectures and seminars could enhance the intellectual level of students that helps them to understand the values, issues and problems of society deeply.

Dr. Shar said that SABS aimed to graduate good human beings not only machines and such seminars would help students to come closer to nature, beauty and importance of their homeland.

He said that the guest speaker and novelist Manzoor Thaheem said that If someone witnessed the beauty of nature, he must visit at Manchar Lake, Karoonjhar Mountains, Kacho, Mohen Jo Daro, sea and other natural resources that gave him different feeling towards mother land.

Our society enjoyed to entertain power and wealth only but the nature was lost somewhere else that was very sad situation for whole society and future.

Manzoor Thaheem said"The worth of anything lies in rivers, birds, lakes and waterfalls because these are not manmade but created by nature and the resources created by nature are always priceless. The civilizations are not regional but universal, if resources are demolished the civilizations die, he said and added that every year thousands of birds from different corners of the world enjoy weather at Manchar Lake and it gives lesson that Manchar Lake connects us globally with other nations and their creatures." He said"Manchar lake is contaminated by the salinity water of RBOD that is alarming situation for residents of nearby and the government should take serious action against the flow of RBOD water in Manchar."Among others, scholar Dr. Faheem Noonari and social activist Taj Marri also addressed the seminar and highlighted the importance of Manchar Lake, natural resources and natural routes of water. The seminar concluded with documentary screening of Manchar Lake and panel discussion.