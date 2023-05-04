SABS Uni organizes seminar with NIC on startup and incubation

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2023 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro in collaboration with the National Incubation Center (NIC) here on Thursday organized an awareness seminar on startup and incubation.

The university spokesman informed that seminar was comprised of lectures by NIC Hyderabad Programme Manager Qahafa Azhad Siddiqui and Assistant Manager and Startup Engagements Noor ul Huda.

Highlighting the objectives of the seminar, the speakers said, "During the incubation programme, the startups will work on turning their ideas into business with technical support and mentorship of NIC." They added, "Upon successful completion of the Incubation Programme, startups will be eligible to make pitches in Investor's Summit, where they could get funding/investment for scaling up their businesses." The speakers were of the opinion that the youth of the country was second to none in any field of life, including entrepreneurial skills, business, and creativity, but there was a need for providing them with reasonable opportunities and platforms enabling them to showcase their talents.

They informed that NIC was providing facilities, workspace, mentoring, training, boot camps, networking opportunities, social interaction, public relations, and much more to the interested candidates.

The Vice-Chancellor (VC) of SABS Prof. Dr Arabella Bhutto thanked the team of NIC Hyderabad and encouraged students of art to avail of technology basis facilities and earn handsomely on basis of innovative ideas.

She said, "The artist is privileged as compared to others because his product is quickly available to reach out to the market and industry. Science and technology-based products need art and design to be accepted by the market," "SABS students have such capacity and along with NIC, they can establish their own business."The NIC Visual Communication Expert Hamza Ahmed Shaikh, SABS faculty member Uzma Arisar, faculty members, and a large number of students attended the seminar.