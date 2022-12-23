SABS Uni organizes urban town planning-oriented project exhibition

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on Friday organized two-day Urban Town Planning Oriented Project exhibition.

The display inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor SABS University Professor Bhai Khan Shar was organized by 4th year architecture students at SABS university organizes urban town planning-oriented projects display R. Nagori Gallery, SABS University under the supervision of Professor Hina Marvi Khilji, Assistant Professor at Architecture.

A total of 54 students in various groups displayed Hyderabad Housing Society based projects on Contemporary Architecture, Smart Cities and Urban Villages.

The idea behind such a display was to present models for living which are environment friendly and suited to the weather of the city.

Former Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Technology and Skill Development Khairpur Mir's Prof. Dr Madad Ali Shah also attended the ceremony.