SABS University academic activities to resume from September 19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The academic activities at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro will resume from September 19.

According to university spokesman, the university observed summer vacations from August 5, 2022 after completion of semester examinations.

However, the vacation was extended due to uncertain situation after heavy rains in different districts of the Sindh.

Now the university management has decided to resume academic activities from September 19 and informed students to attend their classes on announced schedule.