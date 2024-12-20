SABS University achieves global recognition in UI GreenMetric rankings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has marked its first-ever inclusion in the prestigious “UI GreenMetric World University Rankings 2024”, showcasing its commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

In this global evaluation of eco-friendly practices and sustainable initiatives, SABS University achieved 1339th position in the world ranking, and 76th position in the country’s ranking.

According to the University’s spokesperson, the UI GreenMetric World University Ranking is a ranking on green campus and environmental sustainability initiated by University Indonesia in 2010.

The ranking assessed performance across 39 dimensions and 6 criteria, including infrastructure, energy and climate change, waste management, water, transport and education.

This accomplishment highlights the university’s dedication to create a greener, more sustainable future while maintaining excellence in education and research.