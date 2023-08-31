Open Menu

SABS University And TIEO China Expecting Collaboration For Educational And Cultural Promotion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 31, 2023 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2023 ) :The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art and Design, Jamshoro, and Tang International Education Organization China, were expected to collaborate for educational and cultural promotion by exchanging students.

The university spokesman informed here on Thursday that a delegation comprised of Regional Director Operations and Academics South Pakistan Engr. Mansoor ul Hassan, and Manager Academics South Pakistan Salim Soomro, visited SABS University and held a meeting with vice chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto.

During the meeting, the exchange of students between China and Pakistan for training, and workshops was discussed. The vice-chancellor, Dr.

Arabella stated, "China has a very rich culture and has wonderfully promoted it through traditions, heritage, language, and history". She said, "SABS University students should learn the techniques from Chinese institutes to promote their culture and language, which is a need of the hour".

According to a university spokesman, the China Cooperation Commercial Culture Technology Training, Education and Planning (CCTE) is a program that would help students to build an integrated international education cooperation model of Chinese culture, skills, and employment to realize traceability and convertibility of the educational process. It also ensures high-quality international talent training.

