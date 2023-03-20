SABS University announces admission policy 2023-2024

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has announced the admission policy for the year 2023-24.

The university spokesman informed here on Monday that the policy was discussed and approved in the meeting of the admission committee chaired by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr Arabella Bhutto. The admission committee included all chairmen, the registrar and in-charge admissions.

According to the approved policy, the candidates who have passed intermediate in the last five years will be allowed to apply for admission.

The minimum criteria for candidates in intermediate will be 45 percent while 50 percent for aspirants in architecture, whereas the test will consist of 60 percent drawing and 40 percent mcqs. The form fees will be two thousand rupees and the admission process will start in the month of August.

Among others, the meeting was attended by Prof. Ali Abbas Jafferi, Prof. Shazia Abro, Prof. Muhammad Saleem Jhatial, Prof. Rajkumar, registrar Muhammad Suleman Bhutto and incharge admissions Zulqarnain Bhutto.