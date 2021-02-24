UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SABS UNIVERSITY Arranges Farewell Reference

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 24th February 2021 | 04:50 PM

SABS UNIVERSITY arranges farewell reference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Wednesday arranged a farewell reference in honor of a retiring Professor and Head of Department of Architecture and Planning Atta ul Munim Bullo.

According to university spokesman, the farewell reference was attended among others by the Vice-chancellor SABSU Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar, Prof. Shokat Khokhar, Prof. Ali Abbas Jaffery, Prof. Hina Marvi Khilji and Acting Registrar Muhammad Younis Kangri.

Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar paid tributes to Prof Bullo and said that his services for CEAD and SABSU would always be appreciated in years to come.

He said retirement was not a barrier in providing services towards the society. He hoped that Prof. Bullo would continue his services to the nation on basis of his vast experience in multiple fields.

Dr. Shar said that Prof. Bullo was a multi dimensional personality and had great command on religion, history, politics and other subjects, whereas he had been an asset and important component of the university.

Prof. Atta Bullo said that he loved his profession during whole life and rendered his life for the betterment of the future of his students and nation. He said that it was an honor for him to do a job as a teacher and was satisfied with his sincerity, dedication and contribution to the professional field.

Among others, Prof. Hina Marvi Khilji, Prof. Fazal Illahi Khan, Prof. Shazia Abro, Muhammad Younis Kangri, Iftikhar Kandhir, Uzma Arisar, Mehnaz Soomro, Shahrukh Noman and Sara Hafeez Abro while speaking on the occasion also lauded the services of Prof. Bullo.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Job Shar Jamshoro

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, Tawazun Economic Council sign ..

5 minutes ago

More than one person were involved in escaping Ish ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy And Antinarcotics Force Seize Drugs ..

16 minutes ago

Her Excellency Zobaida Jalal, Minister for Defence ..

19 minutes ago

Circular debt to increase despite a power tariff h ..

25 minutes ago

UVAS holds farewell ceremony on retirement of Dr S ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.