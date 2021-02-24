SABS UNIVERSITY arranges farewell reference

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Wednesday arranged a farewell reference in honor of a retiring Professor and Head of Department of Architecture and Planning Atta ul Munim Bullo.

According to university spokesman, the farewell reference was attended among others by the Vice-chancellor SABSU Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar, Prof. Shokat Khokhar, Prof. Ali Abbas Jaffery, Prof. Hina Marvi Khilji and Acting Registrar Muhammad Younis Kangri.

Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar paid tributes to Prof Bullo and said that his services for CEAD and SABSU would always be appreciated in years to come.

He said retirement was not a barrier in providing services towards the society. He hoped that Prof. Bullo would continue his services to the nation on basis of his vast experience in multiple fields.

Dr. Shar said that Prof. Bullo was a multi dimensional personality and had great command on religion, history, politics and other subjects, whereas he had been an asset and important component of the university.

Prof. Atta Bullo said that he loved his profession during whole life and rendered his life for the betterment of the future of his students and nation. He said that it was an honor for him to do a job as a teacher and was satisfied with his sincerity, dedication and contribution to the professional field.

Among others, Prof. Hina Marvi Khilji, Prof. Fazal Illahi Khan, Prof. Shazia Abro, Muhammad Younis Kangri, Iftikhar Kandhir, Uzma Arisar, Mehnaz Soomro, Shahrukh Noman and Sara Hafeez Abro while speaking on the occasion also lauded the services of Prof. Bullo.