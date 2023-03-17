UrduPoint.com

SABS University Arranges Workshop With Designer Daniel Meier

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 17, 2023 | 03:00 PM

SABS University arranges workshop with designer Daniel Meier

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Friday organized a workshop and talk on "Social Poster Design" by award-winning designer and art director Daniel Meier from Germany.

According to the university spokesman, the event took place in the Smart Classroom of the Architecture and Planning Department, SABS University Jamshoro.

Daniel Meier, who has exhibited his posters in numerous countries around the world, is known for his minimalist style, intelligence and a sense of humor, the spokesman informed and added, the workshop included a talk by Meier on social poster design, followed by an opportunity for 3rd year students of the Department of Communication Design to design their own posters on a social topic of their choice, such as environmental protection or equality.

The workshop and talk provided an excellent opportunity for students to learn from a renowned designer and gain valuable skills and insights. After the workshop, a discussion session was also held where students presented their work, received feedback and critique from Daniel Meier. The event was supervised by Chairman Department of Communication Design Muhammad Saleem Jhatial and faculty member Faiza Junejo.

