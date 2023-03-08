SABS University awards NEST scholarship

UrduPoint.com

Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Wednesday awarded cheques of National Endowment Scholarships for Talent to 57 deserving students of the University

Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto gave away cheques of Rs 71,000 each to the deserving students and Rs 155,000 to the hostel residents.

Among those who received scholarship cheque included Iqra, Intikhab Alam, Abdul Mateen Khan, Alizah, Elsa Khan, Arisha Akbar, Syeda Hubiya Zaidi, Ansa, Zunaira, Mehwish, Sher Muhammad, Zara Mughal, Mushtaq, Muhammad Amad Khan, Bilal Murad, Saif Ali, Iqra Ashraf, Yumna Maqsood, Laiba Zulfiqar and Maryam.

The NEST scholarships were announced by the Ministry of Federal education and Professional Training.

Addressing the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Arabella Bhutto termed the government's initiative to provide financial support to poor and inaccessible students as commendable adding that it was encouraging the youth.

She said that more responsibility was lied on the students who had received scholarships now than before that they should work hard and fulfill their parents' dreams.

Dr. Arabella Bhutto said that the priority of the students should be study, exploration, research and getting a high position in the society as well as moving forward with positive thinking for the welfare of the society.

