Open Menu

SABS University Celebrates Defence Day

Sumaira FH Published September 10, 2024 | 05:01 PM

SABS University celebrates defence day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, celebrated the 6th September a day of Bravery, Resilience and Sacrifice of Armed Forces of Pakistan in recognition to Defense Day of Pakistan.

The students of various departments specially the Foundation year students paid tribute to martyrs of 6th September by creating posters in mix mediums. The exhibition of posters was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor SABS University, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto.

Addressing the occasion, She said being a student and teacher we can contribute much to make better the economy of Pakistan. In the event, students presented national songs, poetry and speeches.

APP/mwq

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Student Jamshoro September Event

Recent Stories

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

10 minutes ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

18 minutes ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

2 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

3 hours ago
 Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

4 hours ago
IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

4 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

4 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

8 hours ago
 PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, say ..

PM hosts dinner in honour of parliamentarians, says govt's efforts putting econo ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan