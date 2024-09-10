SABS University celebrates defence day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro, celebrated the 6th September a day of Bravery, Resilience and Sacrifice of Armed Forces of Pakistan in recognition to Defense Day of Pakistan.

The students of various departments specially the Foundation year students paid tribute to martyrs of 6th September by creating posters in mix mediums. The exhibition of posters was inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor SABS University, Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto.

Addressing the occasion, She said being a student and teacher we can contribute much to make better the economy of Pakistan. In the event, students presented national songs, poetry and speeches.

APP/mwq