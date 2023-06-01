UrduPoint.com

SABS University Communion Department Organizes Drawing Exhibition

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2023 | 03:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :The Communication Department of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro organized a drawing exhibition.

According to the university spokesman, more than 50 students of 2nd, 3rd, and 4th years displayed their creations in the exhibition, inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto.

The exhibition included the caricature, cartoons, visualizing the meaning of own name, creating own insects, word stacks, and anamorphic art.

The students used graphite pencils, oil pastels, and markers as media in their drawing art.

The Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Arabella Bhutto advised the coordinators of the department to preserve and store the artwork of students for future exhibitions.

She suggested that a proper catalog should be managed to show the creative activities of students.

The chairperson of the department Muhammad Salim Jhatial, faculty members, and administrative staff were.

