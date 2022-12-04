UrduPoint.com

SABS University Completes Entry Test Process For Admissions

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Three days long process of entry test for admissions 2022-23 in different disciplines of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has been completed on Sunday.

The candidates from Sindh, Punjab, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Azad Jammu Kashmir and other parts of the country appeared in the three-days test.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar, registrar Muhammad Suleman Bhutto, admissions incharge Zulqannain Bhutto along with vigilance committee members paid visit to Entry Test venue.

Addressing the candidates, Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that SABS University was providing a diversified environment to students coming from different parts of the country to strengthen the cultural exchange thinking.

He said that SABS University had established links at international level to facilitate graduates for the exposure of their art work at a broader level. The University days are considered a golden period of life and it is up to youngsters how they take most of this opportunity in academia and social activities, he added.

