SABS University concludes 17th degree show

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :The 17th Degree Show (Annual Thesis Display/Exhibition) Friday concluded at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.

According to university spokesman, eminent columnist and analyst Wusatullah Khan, U. S born social worker Emily Hauze, Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Mari, Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mirs Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto, drama writer Agha Rafique, ptv anchor Person Syed Sabooq Shah and senior Journalist Naz Sahito participated in the closing ceremony among others.

Addressing the ceremony Wusatullah Khan recalled that when he visited this university back in 2017 was very happy but this time the extra ordinary art work of students has thrown him in inferiority.

He said, "We wanted to change the world in our time but the shortage of resources left our dreams unfulfilled whereas youngsters have source of media by which they can change the dimensions of the world".

He said that no can stop the youth who possessed education, skill, career, facilities and everything.

He said that a student who can link himself with anyone around the globe cannot be controlled by anyone because he knows the art of marketing his skills and ability.

He said that art was not only a worldly education but a spiritual education that compels an artist to establish link between heart, mind and soul.

He said that he has never seen a society that was free of art but it is present in different forms in various society whereas in our case it is present in DNA.

Famous PTV anchor person Syed Sabooq Shah said that he realized that Jamshoro was not a backward area but the mind of people from other areas are narrow who cannot witness the extra ordinary work of youth in Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that this time the art work of students is widely appreciated and everyone who witnessed thesis display has praised the students and faculty. He said that the youngsters of this university eager to work for betterment and welfare of the society and have proved their abilities and skills nationally as well as internationally.

The display/ exhibition lasted for two weeks and huge number of visitors from schools, colleges, universities, civil society and other walks of life paid visit on different days. The objects sold in the exhibition costs more than three million.