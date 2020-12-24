UrduPoint.com
SABS University Conducting Workshop Of Printmaking

Thu 24th December 2020

SABS university conducting workshop of printmaking

Ten days long workshop on "Safe Printmaking Studio Practice (Etching without Acid: Ecological Sustainable and Economical)" continued at Shaheed Allah Bukhsh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2020 ) :Ten days long workshop on "Safe Printmaking Studio Practice (Etching without Acid: Ecological Sustainable and Economical)" continued at Shaheed Allah Bukhsh Soomro University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.

The university spokesman informed here on Thursday that the workshop which began from December 18 was being organized by the Department of Printmaking, Faculty of Fine Arts in collaboration with King Mongkut's University of Technology, Thonburi Bangkok Thailand.

The workshop is the continuation of research project of scholar and faculty member Prof. Fazal Ellahi Khan, the spokesman informed and added that the objective of the workshop was to replace toxic material and methods with nontoxic and acid with electro etching.

This pilot project was launched at SABS, University of Art, Design and Heritages, Jamshoro, he informed and added, that artworks produced in this innovative workshop will be exhibited in Karachi, Lahore, Thailand, China, Cambodia and other countries.

In the later stage, the spokesman informed that a course of Safe Printmaking Studio Practice will be included in syllabus and series of workshops will be held throughout the country.

The workshop is being facilitated by Prof. Dr. Samina Zia Sheikh as Senior Expert Printmaking from University of the Punjab, Lahore whereas, four experts of Printmaking including Moomal Mumtaz Memon, Usra Shaikh, Marooha Mohsin and Ayesha Khan are integrating their experience of relevant filed, he said and added, other Panel Members include Areeba Khan, Afsah Ahmed, Yusra Memon, Nafisa Saifuddin and Fatima Muhammad Hussain. The workshop will be completed on December 27, the spokesman informed.

