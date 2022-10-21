UrduPoint.com

SABS University Decides Hiring Reputed Testing Agency To Conduct Written Test For Vacant Positions

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2022 | 03:10 PM

SABS University decides hiring reputed testing agency to conduct written test for vacant positions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has decided to hire a reputed and credible outsource testing agency to conduct written test for vacant positions in the University.

The University management had announced vacant positions for teaching and non-teaching staff last month and thousands of applications were received for various posts in both categories, the Varsity spokesman informed here on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar in consultation with human resources section, heads of departments and administrative officers has decided to hire an outsource for conducting written test.

The University management has started to hold consultative talks with top best reputed testing agencies. In this regard a consultation meeting was held with Career Service Testing of Pakistan (CSTP).

The Varsity management intends to consult other reputable Testing Service agencies in Pakistan. The testing agency will be finalized after considering the capacity, credibility, transparency level and reputation.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that the decision of hiring third party has been made to make the appointment process transparent.

He said the University needs human resource of highest possible caliber who can run the institution competitively with efficiency and dedication in long run.

Related Topics

Pakistan Martyrs Shaheed Shar Jamshoro Best Top

Recent Stories

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COA ..

Will not take extension, retire in five weeks: COAS Bajwa

25 minutes ago
 Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Vi ..

Participants Of 24Th National Security Workshop Visits Naval Headquarters

2 hours ago
 India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan f ..

India's home ministry to decide tour to Pakistan for Asia Cup: Anurag

2 hours ago
 BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism ..

BRI, UVAS jointly arranged seminar on “Dynamism in Dairy Industry & Consumer D ..

2 hours ago
 HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ..

HEC selects UVAS Vice-Chancellor Prof Nasim as the ‘Distinguished National Pro ..

2 hours ago
 Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast ..

Dubai Customs organizes awareness events in Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2022

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.