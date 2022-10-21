SABS University decides hiring reputed testing agency to conduct written test for vacant positions

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has decided to hire a reputed and credible outsource testing agency to conduct written test for vacant positions in the University.

The University management had announced vacant positions for teaching and non-teaching staff last month and thousands of applications were received for various posts in both categories, the Varsity spokesman informed here on Friday.

The Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar in consultation with human resources section, heads of departments and administrative officers has decided to hire an outsource for conducting written test.

The University management has started to hold consultative talks with top best reputed testing agencies. In this regard a consultation meeting was held with Career Service Testing of Pakistan (CSTP).

The Varsity management intends to consult other reputable Testing Service agencies in Pakistan. The testing agency will be finalized after considering the capacity, credibility, transparency level and reputation.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said that the decision of hiring third party has been made to make the appointment process transparent.

He said the University needs human resource of highest possible caliber who can run the institution competitively with efficiency and dedication in long run.