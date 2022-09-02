UrduPoint.com

SABS University Establishes Flood Relief Donation Camp

Sumaira FH Published September 02, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SABS University establishes flood relief donation camp

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Friday established a flood relief donation camp for rehabilitation of rain affected in front of its premises.

The university administration distributed food items and pure drinking water among the affectees stationed at M-9 Motorway.

The Vice-chancellor SABS Prof. Dr.

Bhai Khan Shar issued the orders to provide pure drinking water in the morning and evening to flood affected people who have come from different parts of Sindh and Balochistan. The university management would also provide medical facility and medicines to the people who are suffering from different medical problems.

The management of SABS University has also established an account for collection of online donations and requested philanthropists and well-wishers to contribute something so that the relief activities could further be extended.

