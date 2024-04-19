SABS University expels deputy director from service on harassment charges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Director Finance, Asif Ali Shar, has been expelled from his position at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on charges of harassment.

This decision was made under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010, on the recommendation of the Women Harassment Committee at SABS University. The investigation was conducted by the Girls Rescue Center Jamshoro and Women Harassment Committee, at SABS University.

The Vice-Chancellor issued the order of removal from service, and the matter will be reported to the upcoming meeting of the Syndicate.