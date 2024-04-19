Open Menu

SABS University Expels Deputy Director From Service On Harassment Charges

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM

SABS University expels deputy director from service on harassment charges

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Director Finance, Asif Ali Shar, has been expelled from his position at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on charges of harassment.

This decision was made under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010, on the recommendation of the Women Harassment Committee at SABS University. The investigation was conducted by the Girls Rescue Center Jamshoro and Women Harassment Committee, at SABS University.

The Vice-Chancellor issued the order of removal from service, and the matter will be reported to the upcoming meeting of the Syndicate.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Shar Jamshoro Women From

Recent Stories

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

22 minutes ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

4 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

13 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

13 hours ago
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

13 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

13 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

13 hours ago
 Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain

13 hours ago
 NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent r ..

NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan

14 hours ago
 China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against ..

China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan