SABS University Expels Deputy Director From Service On Harassment Charges
Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2024 | 12:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) The Deputy Director Finance, Asif Ali Shar, has been expelled from his position at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro on charges of harassment.
This decision was made under the Protection Against Harassment of Women at the Workplace Act 2010, on the recommendation of the Women Harassment Committee at SABS University. The investigation was conducted by the Girls Rescue Center Jamshoro and Women Harassment Committee, at SABS University.
The Vice-Chancellor issued the order of removal from service, and the matter will be reported to the upcoming meeting of the Syndicate.
Recent Stories
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
Pak-New Zealand match called off due to rain
NHA restores traffic on roads affected by recent rains in Balochistan
China to fully support Pakistan's efforts against terrorism: Ambassador Jiang
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Attack on foreign nationals convoy foiled10 minutes ago
-
Public property worth a billion retrieved in Muzaffargarh10 minutes ago
-
Naveed Qamar commends Sindh police for thwarting terrorism attempt in Karachi10 minutes ago
-
ANF establishes rehabilitation center in Quetta for treatment of drug addicts19 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of two custom officials martyred in DI Khan offered20 minutes ago
-
Law minister calls on Opposition in NA to uphold principles of parliamentary decorum, etiquette30 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister condemns suicide attack in Karachi30 minutes ago
-
Death tolls increases to 36, 46 other injured in rain-flood related incident in KP40 minutes ago
-
Two more MNAs take oath49 minutes ago
-
12 criminals held50 minutes ago
-
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief1 hour ago
-
Renowned comedian Umer Sharif remembered on his birth anniversary1 hour ago