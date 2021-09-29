UrduPoint.com

SABS University Extends Admission Forms Date

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro Wednesday extended the date of submission of admission forms till October 08, 2021.

According to announcement, the admission forms can be downloaded from the University website and submitted online as well as by hand.

The date of entry test will be announced later depends on announcement of intermediate results by respective educational boards, the management stated.

