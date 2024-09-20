SABS University Extends Admission Forms Date
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 05:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has extended the date of admission forms till October 04, 2024.
According to the university spokesman ,forms can be downloaded from the University website and can be
submitted online as well as by hand. The date of entry test will be announced later.
Recent Stories
HID Launches the FARGO HDP5000e in Pakistan — Setting a New Standard for Retra ..
DEEPAL: Master Changan's Pure EVs from Huawei, Changan, and CATL arrive at 18 De ..
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with Presiden ..
Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26
Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024
P@SHA announces results of its annual elections
IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..
Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India
PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPCVE holds seminar on drug abuse, youth delinquency23 seconds ago
-
PEF budget approved29 seconds ago
-
Hina Tayyaba meets Commerce Minister, discuss fashion and design innovation33 seconds ago
-
PFA shuts down 10 food points on Motorway36 seconds ago
-
3,928 arrested for Tenancy Act violation39 seconds ago
-
Secretary Information Muslim League Q Khawaja Rameez Hasan meeting with President Islamabad Policy R ..9 minutes ago
-
Seerat conference held10 minutes ago
-
Experts call for timely diagnosis, awareness of dengue10 minutes ago
-
9 dead,1488 injured in 1372 road accidents in Punjab10 minutes ago
-
LDA launches internship program for students10 minutes ago
-
Advisor Health refutes media reports on suspension of Sehat Card Services11 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed at Lower Dir11 minutes ago