SABS University extends admission forms date

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has extended the date of admission forms till October 04, 2024.

According to the university spokesman, forms can be downloaded from the University website and can be submitted

online and by hand. The date of entry test will be announced later.

APP/mwq