SABS University extends admission forms date

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has extended the date of admission forms till October 25.

According to the university spokesman ,forms can be downloaded from the University website and can be

submitted online as well as by hand.

The date of entry test will be announced in first week of November.