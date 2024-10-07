Open Menu

SABS University Extends Admission Forms Date

Faizan Hashmi Published October 07, 2024 | 05:40 PM

SABS University extends admission forms date

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has extended the date of admission forms till October 25.

According to the university spokesman ,forms can be downloaded from the University website and can be

submitted online as well as by hand.

The date of entry test will be announced in first week of November.

Related Topics

Martyrs Shaheed Jamshoro October November From

Recent Stories

Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price increases by Rs200 per tola in Pakistan

6 minutes ago
 Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominat ..

Shan Masood reaches 2,000 runs as Pakistan dominates England in firstTest

60 minutes ago
 PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

PTI decides not to participate in govt’s APC

2 hours ago
 Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina ..

Singer Agha Ali confirms divorce with actress Hina Altaf

2 hours ago
 PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on fir ..

PSX makes good start with 84,000-point mark on first day of trading week

3 hours ago
 Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initia ..

Suicide bomber targeted Chinese in Karachi: Initial report

3 hours ago
Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Go ..

Closing Ceremony Of 10th CNS Amateur Net Shield Golf Tournament 2024 Held in Lah ..

3 hours ago
 Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 ..

Experience Innovation First: Pre-book the vivo V40 5G in Pakistan Now!

3 hours ago
 Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ..

Capture all the Unfiltered Moments with Clarity on ZERO 40

3 hours ago
 Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

Palestine Solidarity Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 Achieving long-term Success in public relief proje ..

Achieving long-term Success in public relief projects: A strategic approach

4 hours ago
 Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in ..

Pakistan says responsible for attack on Chinese in Karachi will be brought to ju ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan