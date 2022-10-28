UrduPoint.com

SABS University Extends Deadline For Submission Of Admission Forms

Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2022 | 03:20 PM

SABS University extends deadline for submission of admission forms

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2022 ) :The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has extended the deadline for submission of admission forms to November 4.

According to the university spokesman, the forms can be downloaded from the university website and submitted online as well as in person.

The date of entry test would be announced later depending on the announcement of intermediate results by respective educational boards, the spokesman informed.

