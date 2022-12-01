UrduPoint.com

SABS University Finalizes Arrangements To Conduct Entry Test For Admissions Tomorrow

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 01:50 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :The management of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to conduct the entry test from tomorrow for admission in the academic year 2022-23.

According to an announcement on Thursday, the entry test will be conducted for admission in Fine Art, Textile, Communication, Fashion, Interior, Product Design, Architecture, and Musicology.

The test will include multiple-choice questions, drawings, and interviews. The test will last for three days, the candidates will be called in at random for the test.

More Stories From Pakistan

