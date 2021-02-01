SABS University held orientation for new students

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The new academic year at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro University (SABSU) of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro started with traditions from Monday.

In this connection, an orientation and welcome ceremony was held in honour of the students of the new batch-21 at their arrival in the campus.

Addressing the orientation ceremony, Vice-chancellor SABSU Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar said the higher educational institutes provide the platform to youngsters for exploring their hidden talent.

"SABSU is a unique type of institute where we do not make robots or machines but try to polish the abilities of students to make them a better human being of the society who may play a crucial role in the interest of masses", he said.

The Vice Chancellor said that SABSU has inducted its first batch since upgrading as University and new comers are lucky in a sense that they will be called as pioneer batch of this prestigious and first art university of the country.

In the short span of time, the Vice Chancellor said SABSU has established international linkages with Ohio state of USA where the art work of selected students will be displayed whereas the University is also providing community service such as: renovation and rehabilitation of Rani Bagh Hyderabad, cleanliness of Wadhu Wah Hyderabad and other projects are expected to be handed over to SABSU by District Government Hyderabad.

Dr. Shar said that COVID-19 has badly affected the society and the cases are still present in the country, therefore students should have to follow the SOPs strictly while studying in the campus.

He advised students to upgrade their mental approach and think beyond the borders in their academic career and shine to international level.

The students were shown introductory documentary of University and later were taken to their respective departments where they were given briefing regarding staff, studios, subjects, class rooms and different sections.

The Head of Department of Architecture Prof. Atta Bullo, HoD Textile Design Prof. Ijaz Hussain, HoD Fine Art Prof. Shoukat Khokhar and HoD Communcation Design Shahid Qayoom Memon were also addressed the ceremony.