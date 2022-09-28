UrduPoint.com

SABS University Holds Painting Exhibition To Raise Funds For Flood Affectees

Sumaira FH Published September 28, 2022 | 04:00 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2022 ) :The students of Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro organized a paintings exhibition at Hyderabad to collect the donation for flood affected people in collaboration with a private coffee cafe.

The team of communication design students displayed 35 paintings for sell whereas the event was curated by another student Dua Memon.

The campaign was highly appreciated by residents of Hyderabad who rushed to exhibition in large number.

The paintings comprised the ideas of landscape, floral, calligraphy, dance and figurative.

The collection of the exhibition was handed over to SABS flood relief committee.

The exhibition lasted for two days and was coordinated by SABS faculty members Muhammad Salim Jhatial and Kashif Shahzad.

